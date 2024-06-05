I am changing my name to ‘Padmanabha Reddy’, says Kapu leader Mudragada

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham announced on June 5 (Wednesday) that he would change his name to ‘Padmanabha Reddy’ in keeping with his word to do so if he failed to defeat Jana Sena Party supremo K. Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

Mr. Padmanabham, who had joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ahead of the general elections, vowed to ensure the JSP leader’s defeat in the Kapu bastion.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, however, won the seat with a thumping majority.

Addressing the media at his residence at Kirlampudi in Kakinada district, Mr. Padmanabham said, “I am accepting my defeat. I congratulate the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance. I have decided to add ‘Reddy’ to my name as per official procedure. The process is under way, and it will be updated once it is done officially.”

“I will change my name and continue to be associated with YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. I am clueless as to why people have not accepted Mr. Jagan Mohan Redd despite the government spending crores of rupees on welfare of the poor,” Mr. Padmanabham observed.

“The mandate of the people has created a situation wherein no Chief Minister can dare spend on welfare of the people,” he said.