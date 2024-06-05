GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

I am changing my name to ‘Padmanabha Reddy’, says Kapu leader Mudragada

As I could not ensure defeat of JSP leader Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram, I have initiated the process of changing my name officially, he says, adding that he will continue to be associated with YSRCP

Updated - June 05, 2024 06:43 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 06:29 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
People’s mandate shows that no Chief Minister can dare spend on welfare in the future, says Mudragada Padmanabham.

People’s mandate shows that no Chief Minister can dare spend on welfare in the future, says Mudragada Padmanabham. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham announced on June 5 (Wednesday) that he would change his name to ‘Padmanabha Reddy’ in keeping with his word to do so if he failed to defeat Jana Sena Party supremo K. Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

Mr. Padmanabham, who had joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ahead of the general elections, vowed to ensure the JSP leader’s defeat in the Kapu bastion.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, however, won the seat with a thumping majority.

Addressing the media at his residence at Kirlampudi in Kakinada district, Mr. Padmanabham said, “I am accepting my defeat. I congratulate the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance. I have decided to add ‘Reddy’ to my name as per official procedure. The process is under way, and it will be updated once it is done officially.”

“I will change my name and continue to be associated with YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. I am clueless as to why people have not accepted Mr. Jagan Mohan Redd despite the government spending crores of rupees on welfare of the poor,” Mr. Padmanabham observed.

“The mandate of the people has created a situation wherein no Chief Minister can dare spend on welfare of the people,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Caste

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.