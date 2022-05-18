Hypertension is a silent killer, say doctors

Free medical camp held to mark World Hypertension Day

Senior consultant cardiologist Sarath Kumar Patra on Tuesday said that hypertension was a silent killer and would cause many diseases and failure of critical organs, including brain, heart and kidneys.

Tirumala Medicover Hospital organised a health awareness programme and free medical camp for patients on the occasion of World Hypertension Day. He said that proper medication, healthy diet and physical exercise would ensure normal life for the patients who had high blood pressure and other related problems. The hospital MD K. Tirumala Prasad said more awareness programmes were planned in semi urban and rural areas as many patients were dying at an early age due to the lack of awareness on the problems of hypertension.

Medicines were provided free of cost to the patients who attended the camp.