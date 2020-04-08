Hyderabad-returnees sent to their native places on completion of qurantine period

The revenue and police officials on Wednesday sent all the 49 persons who had returned from Hyderabad in Telangana to their respective residences in Andhra Pradesh after they completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

“We have advised them to be in home isolation for 14 more days, maintain social distance and take all precautions,” said Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

About 500 persons, who included women, staying at various hostels, lodges and private rooms in Hyderabad had earlier tried to return to their native places in Andhra Pradesh. When they reached the Garikapadu check-post on the A.P.-Telangana border, the police prevented them from entering the State because of the lockdown and the consequent sealing of the borders following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tension prevailed at the border for a few hours as the police stopped their vehicles on the highway. After Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the situation, the officials rushed to the spot and made it clear to them that those wanting to enter A.P. should undergo medical tests and be in quarantine for 14 days.

While 49 persons agreed to the condition, the remaining returned to Hyderabad.

The police later shifted the 49 persons to the quarantine facility arranged on the IIIT campus of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies at Nuzvid.

Transport arranged

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ravindranath Babu said the health condition of all the 49 persons was normal. “They hail from East and West Godavari, Prakasam, Krishna and other districts. Transport has been arranged to enable them to reach their native places,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ravindranath Babu, along with Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Srinivasulu, inspected the border check-post at Rajavaram village of Gampalagudem mandal and the police outpost at Tiruvuru.

The DSP interacted with the police officers, ANMs and other staff posted on the border and enquired about their problems. They distributed food packets to the migrant workers staying in the shelter homes, and sanitizers and masks to the police personnel on duty.

Mylavaram CI P. Srinivas was present.