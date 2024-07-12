Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club to open new sports complex

Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) is all set to sport a different and welcome look with its new international-standard sports complex ‘Silver Spur’ slated for formal opening this week-end.

“The all-inclusive complex will provide facilities on a par with international standards. We have been on the job for two years to put this in place and are really happy that the entire complex presents a grand look for sports lovers,” said president of HPRC Chaitania R. Kumar.

“We are going to host many national and International polo tournaments, including the Asia Cup, soon and this new infrastructure will lift the image of the HPRC,” he said adding that there will also be a fully renovated grand stand to witness the polo matches.

“The new facilities include an indoor complex featuring two badminton courts with state-of-the-art lighting and flooring systems and two squash courts with non-marking surfaces,” the HPRC chief said.

“To encourage all to take up swimming, we have also constructed a half-Olympic six-lane pool with international standard water filtration systems, which should be good enough for recreational purposes and competitive training,” Mr. Chaitania said.

HPRC vice-president Sai Vijender Singh said that the sports complex also has a fully equipped gym with a full range of contemporary training equipment and free weights for all age groups.

“The two synthetic tennis courts ... are in tune with the mandatory 60/120 feet international standards with nine-layer, floodlit synthetic courts,” he said.

HPRC secretary (Administration) Ahmed Shaikh Reaz said a specially designed space for futsal featuring a top-notch floodlit playing field and a well-lit basketball court are bound to be big attractions, especially for children.

