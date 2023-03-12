ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad man killed in road accident near Anantapur, another grievously injured

March 12, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-four-year-old Ashok Kumar Yadav, a resident of Bhawani Colony in Hyderabad, was killed after the two-wheeler he was riding hit a lorry on National Highway 44 near Anantapur, on Saturday. Pillion rider Rajesh, from the same locality, received previous injuries and is hospitalised.

Both of the m left for Bengaluru from Hyderabad on a motorbike and hit a lorry in the front at Karidikonda village in Gooty mandal of Anantapur district and were found by the police in an injured state. Sub-Inspector of Police Srinivas shifted the two to the Gooty Government Hospital. Mr. Yadav, however, succumbed to the injuries. The police registered a case and are investigating.

