Hyderabad man goes missing near Budameru rivulet in Krishna district

Published - September 08, 2024 11:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A man driving across the Budameru rivulet in his car on the Gannavaram-Machilipatnam road in Krishna district is suspected to have been swept away in the water, on Saturday (September 7). His car was found 100 metres away from the road.

Gannavaram said that the man, identified as K. Phani Krishna, is a resident of Hyderabad. He was driving to Gannavaram to meet his friends. At around 5 p.m., he reached the stretch between Kesarapalli and Uppaluru, which was closed, but he proceeded anyway.

Police said there is a point on the stretch where the water was deep. Immediately on entering the stretch, the car stopped. “He called his friends to tell them that water had entered the engine and that he would take an auto-rickshaw. However, after not hearing from him for a long time, they called the police,” Gannavaram Circle Inspector Siva Prasad said.

The CI said there was four to five feet of water on the road. “By the time we reached, he was not to be found. His car was found near the rivulet,” said the CI. The search is still on.

