Hyderabad-London flight services resume

GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has been re-connected with London’s Heathrow airport from August as a result of the efforts of the government of India to re-start the international air connectivity with other countries, according to GMR.
According to a release, British Airways resumed operations between Hyderabad and London on Monday with its first flight leaving for London.
A GHIAL spokesperson said: “The resumption of this connection between Hyderabad and London would help restore vital economic and social links between Telangana and UK, enabling much-needed movement of people and goods.”
A British Airways spokesperson said: “Following months of uncertainty caused by the global lockdown, we are delighted to be able to once again provide a direct flight between Hyderabad and the UK. We know many of our customers in India have been waiting to be reunited with friends and family. We look forward to welcoming them back on board.”
Safety first
All persons who flew were serviced through the fully sanitised Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of the airport. Besides mandatory screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling to protect against the COVID-19 threat, including thermal screening prior to terminal entry, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points, they said.
British Airways would be operating four services a week on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
