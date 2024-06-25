ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad link emerges in ‘sale’ of baby boy from Vijayawada

Published - June 25, 2024 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
An infant who was reportedly sold by his biological parents to a mediator for ₹2.65 lakh was delivered to a doctor in a Hyderabad-based hospital, according to officials.

The Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) which busted the racket alerted the NTR Commissionerate Police, who in turn alerted their Telangana counterparts.

“A mediator named Mary contacted me when I was seven months pregnant and asked me to sell the baby. I then told my husband. Mary then introduced us to another mediator named Saroja,” the baby’s mother told investigating officers.

“My husband works as a mason. Saroja assured us that they would bear all the hospital expenses including delivery. The mediators initially paid me ₹65,000,” the woman said.

“The biological parents and the traffickers entered into an agreement to sell the baby four months ago. After the delivery, the Hyderabad-based doctor paid ₹2 lakh to the mother,” CWC member Chandragiri Radha Kumari, who inquired into the child trafficking racket, told The Hindu on Tuesday.

“The CWC has ordered a detailed investigation into the child-selling racket. We are trying to identify the hospital and the whereabouts of the baby,” Ms. Radha Kumari said.

“We suspect that the mediators are involved in more such cases. More women from Bhavanipuram, Vaagu Centre, Pezzonipeta and other areas are resorting to child trafficking,” said CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha.

