Hyderabad HC dismisses Jagan’s plea

Justice Shankar Narayana of the Hyderabad High Court dismissed a petition filed by Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, seeking to quash a criminal case against him.

The police registered a criminal case against the YSR Congress Party leader in February.

He had visited the hospital at Nandigama, Krishna district, where the bodies of those who were killed in an accident in Krishna District were kept. He had an argument with senior doctors and the police registered a criminal case against him.

Mr. Reddy filed a petition requesting the court to quash the case, alleging that it was politically motivated.

The judge dismissed the petition on Tuesday.