Hyderabad encounter: Law took its course, says A.P. Home Minister Sucharitha

Reacting to the encounter of the accused in the Disha rape and murder case, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Friday described it as the law taking its course under circumstances where the police had no other option except to shoot the criminals dead.

She hoped that incidents like what happened to Disha would not repeat after the encounter, which took place at the time of the reconstruction of the crime (rape and murder of the veterinary doctor).

In a message on Twitter, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said the encounter killing of the accused gave peace to the departed soul of the young girl.

BJP State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the action of the Telangana police came out louder than words.

He congratulated the Telangana government on the incident and asserted that the killing of the four accused would serve as a deterrent to those with a criminal mindset.

The police have rightly hit back against those who committed the heinous crime and when such incidents happened, people should extend their cooperation, Mr. Reddy stated.