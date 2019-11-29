Hyderabad devotee donates ₹1.10 crore to TTD trust

A devotee from Hyderabad, M. Devander Raju, on Friday donated ₹1.10 crore to the TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust.
A demand draft for the amount was handed over to the Tirumala-based TTD Additional Executive Officer, A.V. Dharma Reddy, at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the main temple complex.
In another such gesture, K.V. Chalapathi Reddy of Tirupati-based CPR Constructions contributed ₹10 lakh to the trust.
