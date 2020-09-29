Hyderabad-Bengaluru industrial corridor gets Central nod: Minister

‘Orvakal in Kurnool district will be a node of the corridor’

A new industrial corridor will be set up between Hyderabad and Bengaluru with Orvakal in Kurnool district as its node, Minister for Industries, Infrastructure and Investments Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said.

“The Centre has approved the new corridor through National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT). In a similar way, Kopparthi in Kadapa district will be a node for the Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridor and Tamminapatnam in Nellore will be a node for the Chennai-Bengaluru corridor. These new corridors will give the industry sector in the State a boost,” said Mr. Goutham Reddy during a review meeting at the APIIC office at Mangalagiri on Tuesday. Assuring the industries of continous bulk water supply, the Minister said that road links to the industrial clusters would be improved. He reviewed the road works on the Samarlakota-Rajanagaram stretch, common effluent plant in the Nayudpet industrial corridor.

APIIC Chairperson R.K. Roja, Special Chief Secretary (Industries) Karikal Valavan, APIIC Director Subramanyam Javvadi, ED Pratap Reddy and the officials of the industries and trrigation departments were present in the meeting.

IT Park proposal

Later in the day, the representatives of Kapil Consultancy Services Private Limited met Mr. Goutham Reddy and explained him about the proposal to set up an IT Park at a cost of ₹500 crore with ‘walk-to-work concept’ in Tirupati.

The project would create 6,000 jobs and the representatives urged the government to allot 25 acres of land for it. The Minister said that he would examine the proposal.