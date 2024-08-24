Hyderabad-based Freyr Energy targets solarisation of 2,500 homes in Andhra Pradesh

Freyr Energy, a leading Hyderabad-based rooftop solar company, targets solarisation of 2,500 homes, or have an additional capacity of 10-plus MW in Andhra Pradesh, as part of its renewed focus on Tier-1 to Tier-4 cities, following the launch of PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and the DISCOMs’ active participation in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Towards achieving that goal, the company is offering flexible financing options to the customers, such as zero-cost EMIs and collateral-free solar loans at affordable interest rates in order to reduce the burden of upfront costs.

On the other hand, it is trying to make the most of the State’s attractive Green Energy Open Access, Charges and Banking Regulations, which open up many opportunities for businesses to leverage the policy, thereby offsetting their carbon footprint.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview to The Hindu, Freyr Energy Co-Founder and Director Radhika Choudary said, “Keeping in view the fact that the potential customers are wary of the initial investment to be made in rooftop solar systems, the company is giving them easy financing options.”

She said they could pay EMIs instead of electricity bills and enjoy free power after the loan tenure.

Freyr Energy guides the customers through the government subsidy process, which helps in lowering their initial expenses, and the company’s mobile application allows them to track the savings in real time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Choudary said the company’s proprietary, SunPro+ app, was designed to streamline the entire process, allowing customers to get their roofs solar-ready in just four weeks.

Through the app, the users could place orders, receive detailed itemised proposals, view 3D designs, and track project progress, all at their fingertip. “Besides, the app facilitates live tracking of the system’s energy generation and monthly savings,” she said.

Asked whether doing business in the shadow of big companies with deep pockets was not a daunting task, Ms. Choudary said large players operate through franchise, or dealership models that rely on third-party vendors for different stages of solar installation (from enquiry to installation and aftersales support), which creates certain gaps for the customers.

Dealing with multiple parties lead to fragmented communication, inconsistent service / quality, and lack of accountability, particularly when it comes to after-sales service, she observed.

“We have turned these challenges into opportunities. With the backing of global energy leaders like Schneider Electric, we offer a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that gives customers seamless experience from start to finish. This made Freyr Energy a leading residential rooftop solar company in A.P. and Telangana with more than 5,000 customers,” she asserted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.