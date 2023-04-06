ADVERTISEMENT

Huts gutted in fire near Thatithopu

April 06, 2023 07:25 am | Updated 07:25 am IST - TIRUPATI

Three huts near Thatithopu on the city outskirts, meant to provide makeshift shelter to migrant workers, were gutted in a fire accident

The Hindu Bureau

Three huts near Thatithopu on the city outskirts, meant to provide makeshift shelter to migrant workers, were gutted in a fire accident on Wednesday.

Muthyala Reddy Palle Police rushed to the spot and brought down the fire with the help of fire tenders. The explosion of the three gas cylinders housed in one of the huts was cited as the reason for the fire, though the investigation is on into the incident. Though the workers managed to save their lives, their belongings were burnt entirely.

