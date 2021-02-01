Husband of sarpanch aspirant found dead

He was ‘abducted’ by miscreants on Sunday

Sabbella Srinivas Reddy (45), who was allegedly abducted by miscreants on Sunday, was found hanging from a tree in a field on Monday under mysterious circumstances at Gollalagunta under Jaggampeta police limits in East Godavari district.

Srinivas Reddy is husband of S. Pushpavathi, who filed her nomination papers for sarpanch of Gollalagunta panchayat on Sunday. Miscreants had allegedly abducted Mr. Srinivas Reddy, to prevent his wife from filing her papers. However, he was later traced in a nearby forest with his hands and legs tied and his mouth gagged.

On Sunday night, the couple lodged a police complaint seeking a probe into the alleged abduction. The couple was being supported by the TDP in the election.

Peddapuram DSP A. Srinivasa Rao said on Monday, Srinivas Reddy showed the police the place where he was left by the miscreants after the alleged abduction. “By evening, he left for his house following preliminary inquiry. Later, he was found hanging from a tree,” he said.

“The family of the deceased did not lodge a complaint regarding the incident. We are investigating the case,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.