Husband kills wife in gruesome murder in Anantapur

The husband had an argument with his wife over suspicion of infidelity earlier in the day.

A daily-wage labourer at the tomato wholesale market in the city, Mendi Adinarayana, 37 has allegedly killed his wife Mendi Lakshmi, 30, in a gruesome incident in the early hours of August 16 in Chandrababu Naidu Colony in the city.

Married for the past 15 years, they have two sons — one aged 11 years and another aged 8 years. On the suspicion of infidelity, Adinarayana had an argument with his wife at 9.30 p.m. on August 15. He suggested they stop working at the tomato mandi and shift to his parents’ house in Sangamesh Nagar in the city. Lakshmi allegedly did not agree to this.

Adinarayana woke up in the middle of the night and allegedly committed the gruesome murder, by using a wooden pestle to smash her head first and then slitting her throat with a knife.

The IV Town Circle Inspector K. Srinivasulu said Lakshmi’s parents stay in Proddutur.

The accused fled the crime scene and a search is on to nab him, he said. The police are waiting for a formal complaint from the relatives of the victim to continue the investigation.