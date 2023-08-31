HamberMenu
Husband attempts to hack woman to death in public in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh

August 31, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old man allegedly stalked his 53-year-old wife while she was on her way to a market and hacked her with a sickle in Madanapalle town of Annamayya district on Thursday morning.

Hearing her cries, passers-by rushed to her help, forcing the assailant to flee. They took her to government Madanapalle hospital, from where she was later shifted to SVRR Hospital in Tirupati. The incident took place at Bapuji Park junction.

According to sources, Raghu and Lakshmi Devi have been at loggerheads against each other over a family dispute. The police have registered case and launched a search for Raghu.

