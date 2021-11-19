Hurt by ‘insult’ to Naidu, 2 TDP activists consume pesticide

ANANTAPUR

19 November 2021 22:39 IST

Two Telugu Desam Party activists consumed pesticide on Friday allegedly hurt by the “insulting words” spoken about Nara Bhuvaneshwari by YSR Congress Party leaders, which led to TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu openly crying at a press conference in Vijayawada. While one is out of danger, the condition of the second is said to be critical.

The TDP cadre led by former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu and former Anantapur Urban MLA Vykuntam Prabhakar Chowdary took out a rally in the city on Friday. After a brief dharna, while everyone was shouting slogans and walking on the Subhash Road, Sadhineni Viswanadh and Bangi Naga allegedly consumed pesticide.

Advertising

Advertising

When other party workers noticed this, they rushed them to the GGH, Anantapur. While Viswanadh is out of danger, Bangi Naga has been shifted to a private hospital and is in a critical condition.

Mr. Srinivasulu hit out at the YSRCP leaders for making inappropriate comments on women and took exception to the Chief Minister not disciplining this party Ministers and MLAs.