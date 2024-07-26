Hunt on for suspect in Madanapalle office fire outbreak

Madhava Reddy, the suspect in the case of the fire outbreak at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office is absconding and four teams of officials are working on the case, said Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R.P. Sisodia on Friday, July 26.

On his way from Madanapalle to Vijayawada, Mr. Sisodia stopped at the Annamayya Collectorate in Rayachoti and held discussions with Collector Cherukuri Sridhar and senior officials of the Revenue Department.

Mr. Sisodia said that seven persons were under investigation in the incident and the probe will speed up after forensic reports are obtained.

There were suspicions surrounding a few office staff and departmental measures including suspension and arrest were imminent, he said.

Mr. Sisodia, however, said he was optimistic about the possibility of recovering the burnt records. He highlighted that the records from transactions at the Collectorate and Tehsildar offices were being scrutinised and suggested that the fire may have been deliberately set due to speculation about the potential freehold status of the ‘D-pattas’ after 20 years.

He also noted that approximately 2.16 lakh acres of land in the Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts of the Rayalaseema region are currently categorized as freehold, with 4,400 acres already registered. Sisodia said that the district Collectors are actively investigating into the freehold lands.