GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hunt on for suspect in Madanapalle office fire outbreak

Seven persons were under investigation and probe will speed up after forensic reports are obtained, says Special Chief Secretary Sisodia

Published - July 26, 2024 06:33 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Madhava Reddy, the suspect in the case of the fire outbreak at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office is absconding and four teams of officials are working on the case, said Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R.P. Sisodia on Friday, July 26.

On his way from Madanapalle to Vijayawada, Mr. Sisodia stopped at the Annamayya Collectorate in Rayachoti and held discussions with Collector Cherukuri Sridhar and senior officials of the Revenue Department.

Mr. Sisodia said that seven persons were under investigation in the incident and the probe will speed up after forensic reports are obtained.

There were suspicions surrounding a few office staff and departmental measures including suspension and arrest were imminent, he said.

Mr. Sisodia, however, said he was optimistic about the possibility of recovering the burnt records. He highlighted that the records from transactions at the Collectorate and Tehsildar offices were being scrutinised and suggested that the fire may have been deliberately set due to speculation about the potential freehold status of the ‘D-pattas’ after 20 years.

He also noted that approximately 2.16 lakh acres of land in the Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts of the Rayalaseema region are currently categorized as freehold, with 4,400 acres already registered. Sisodia said that the district Collectors are actively investigating into the freehold lands.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime / Rayalaseema / fire

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.