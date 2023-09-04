Hunt for mud crabs takes a toll on fish production in Krishna backwaters

September 04, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The use of dragnets and traps to catch mud crabs is being met with opposition by traditional fishermen from Nagayalanka and neighbouring villages, who are alleging that the practice is causing fish population to dwindle in the ponds and backwaters of Krishna district.

Some fishermen and Yanadi tribes are eking out a livelihood by catching mud crabs in the mangroves, canals and ponds of Nagayalanka, Avanigadda and Machilipatnam mandals in Krishna district. They usually use traps to catch the crabs, which are reportedly taking a toll on fish production.

Several fishermen complained to District Collector P. Raja Babu and Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh Babu to put an end to the catching of crabs in the area, as it was having a negative impact on fish production.

Yanadi tribesmen, along with their family members, catch the mud crabs in Jinkapalem, Nachugunta, Etimoga, Sorlagondi, Elechetladibba, Edurumondi, Gullalamoda, T. Kothapalem and other villages in Nagayalanka mandal.

“Mud crabs, soft shell crabs, red crabs and other species of crabs live under the mud or sand in the backwaters, mangroves and in the estuaries. There is a strong demand for live mud crabs exported from Andhra Pradesh,” said a trader named Krishna.

“Yanadi tribes catch the crabs by arranging traps in waters, which is affecting fish catching. Due to the movement of crab catchers, fish shoals have decreased in the ponds,” said a fisherman S. Lakshmaiah.

“A live mud crab, weighing about 1 kg, costs around ₹1,500 in the local market, and in the international market, its value will be doubled. There is a great demand for live crabs in Malaysia, Thailand, China, Singapore, Japan and Vietnam,” said a local exporter preferring anonymity.

Catching of mud crabs was posing a threat to fishing in the island villages and mangroves. The number of crab catchers was rising every day, the villagers told the MLA and demanded that the practice be controlled in the riverine and coastal villages.

However, the Yanadi tribes said they were catching the crabs only in a few areas and on the river bunds, without disturbing fishing in the ponds.

