Hunt continues for tiger in Nallamala forest

The search for the tiger that reportedly crashed into a car near Ahobhilam road and escaped into the forests continued for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Officials have come to a conclusion that the wild animal is safe and had entered into its natural habitat after the accident.

On Wednesday, the tiger crashed into a car of a group of devotees heading towards Abhobhilam temple under the Rudravaram forest range in the dense Nallamalla forests of Nandyal district. The incident happened on the lower Abhobhilam to Upper Abhobhilam road. Forest officials rushed to the spot and inspected the area.

Though there were no blood marks to indicate that the tiger might have suffered injuries which might lead to its death, the forest officials launched a search in the nearby forest area. “We want to ensure that the animal is safe. If it suffered any injuries, we want to rescue it and provide treatment,’’ Rudravaram Forest Range Officer B Sripati Naidu saidd.

On Thursday, officials of Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) and veterinarians too joined the search and it would go on for next two days. The forest and NSTR officials have split into two teams and are searching for the animal. The search went on for a five to six kilometres radius from the place of accident.

Trap cameras have also been set up in the nearby forest to trace the movement of the tiger, and till Thursday evening officials had not spotted the wild animal.

“We would have found the animal in the nearby forests, if it had fell sick or injured. It seems the animal is safe but our search will continue for a day or two,” Mr Sripati Naidu said.