Hunger strike in Vizianagaram for cancer hospital on February 4

01 February 2021 00:05 IST

A Joint Action Committee of various political parties and non-governmental organisations will hold a hunger strike on February 4 in Vizianagaram to step up pressure on the government for the establishment of a cancer hospital, according to JAC convener and executive president of Lok Satta Party Bhisetti Babji.

Addressing reporters here, he said that thousands of cancer patients were facing trouble due to lack of treatment facilities and said that an exclusive cancer hospital in Vizianagaram would prove to be highly beneficial for them. He asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfill his promise that he had reportedly made during his padayatra.

