Andhra Pradesh

Hunger strike in Vizianagaram for cancer hospital on February 4

A Joint Action Committee of various political parties and non-governmental organisations will hold a hunger strike on February 4 in Vizianagaram to step up pressure on the government for the establishment of a cancer hospital, according to JAC convener and executive president of Lok Satta Party Bhisetti Babji.

Addressing reporters here, he said that thousands of cancer patients were facing trouble due to lack of treatment facilities and said that an exclusive cancer hospital in Vizianagaram would prove to be highly beneficial for them. He asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfill his promise that he had reportedly made during his padayatra.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2021 12:06:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/hunger-strike-in-vizianagaram-for-cancer-hospital-on-february-4/article33711860.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY