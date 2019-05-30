Hundreds throng Jagan Mohan Reddy’s swearing-in ceremony

Hundreds of people from various parts of the State thronged the city to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Among them, a majority of men, clad in white dothis, came from Rayalaseema region and Mr. Jagan’s Kadapa district.

“I attended the ceremony and really liked it,” said Raghavendra who travelled from Mr. Jagan’s Pulivendula constituency in Kadapa district along with many other men.

“Forty of us reached here last night and stayed in our sumos [SUVs] so that we could attend the event on time. The ceremony was witnessed by people from almost every village of Pulivendula,” Mr. Raghavendra said.

Like Mr. Raghavendra, many people have reached the city on Wednesday night or in the earlier hours to mark their attendance but many couldn’t make it into the stadium to watch the ceremony live.

“Twenty of us came in two SUVs to the city today morning. However, we could not get inside because we did not have passes. After futile attempts of getting through the gates, we ended up watching the ceremony on a screen installed outside the stadium,” says Pothanna of Kalyandurgam in Anantapur. It was a long journey of about 14 hours, he added while leaving the premises of the ceremony.

Many others watched the event on the screens arranged across the city but technical glitches disappointed some people.

At NTR Circle in Patamata, the four wall mobile LED screen set up by the government stopped playing just when Mr. Jagan appeared on the screen.

Brahmaiah of Penamaluru couldn’t watch the ceremony for the same reason. “Instead of putting the screens here the government should have moved them to interior pockets so that villages can watch the ceremony. I do not have a TV or a smartphone and came to NTR Circle but the screen turned blank just before Mr. Jagan’s appearance,” Mr. Brahmaiah said.