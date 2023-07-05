HamberMenu
Hundreds take part in Srinivasa Kalyanam in U.S.

July 05, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and hundreds of devotees participated in Srinivasa Kalyanam organised in various cities in the U.S. on July 2. 

The events, organised as part of North Andhra Telugu Association (NATA) Convention 2023 and by A.P. Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), were held in Alabama, Dallas, Atlanta and Birmingham.

At the request of cultural associations, over 30 Srinivasa Kalyanams were performed in the last 13 months in many countries, a release from the APNRT said.  

APNRTS president Venkat S. Medapati said nine of the 14 Srinivasa Kalyanams planned this year in North America were completed, and that the remaining would be organised before July 22. More than 30,000 devotees participated in the events so far in various cities of North America.

Laddu prasadam from Tirumala was distributed among the devotees.

