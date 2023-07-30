Hundreds take part in rally in A.P. in solidarity with Manipur conflict victims

July 30, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Hundreds of Christians took out a rally in solidarity with the victims of Manipur violence at Gunadala here on Sunday. Led by a conglomeration of various Christian congregations and churches, the rally began from the Gunadala Mary Matha Shrine.

Men and women raised slogans and held placards that read ‘Let peace prevail in Manipur’, ‘Save Manipur, Save Democracy’, ‘Stop tribal genocide in Manipur’ and others. They demanded the intervention of the Central government in the Manipur conflict and ensure that peace is restored in that State without delay. The rally proceeded on the BRTS road and ended at the Food Junction.

