Hundreds take part in ‘Jala Deeksha’ for construction of Siddheswaram weir

Do not ignore irrigation needs of Rayalaseema, they say

Hundreds of people participated in ‘Jala Deeksha’, an agitation organised by the the Rayalaseema farmers’ unions on Tuesday demanding construction of the Siddheswaram Weir, and raised slogans against the ruling classes for ignoring the irrigation water needs of the region.

The Planning Commission had approved the Siddheswaram project way back in 1952, but that did not materialise. The Rayalaseema projects do not get their due share as even the water level is not maintained at 854 feet in Srisailam, said Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi (RSSS) Convenor Bojja Dasaratha Ramireddy.

Around 1,500 people came from Chittoor, Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool districts for the sixth consecutive year to Siddheswaram in Nandyal district and stood in the Krishna waters raising slogans demanding immediate construction of the weir along with the proposed road bridge on the National Highway NH-167-A connecting Hyderabad with Chennai.

The protestors demanded immediate construction of reservoirs on Gundrevula for K-C Canal and reservoir on Vedavathi for Tungabhadra Low Level Canal as the politicians have been keeping silent on stabilisation of these projects, despite only 40% to 45% of the expected area getting water.

“The parallel High Level Canal from Tungabhadra reservoir is essential for Anantapur and Chittoor in addition to modernisation of the existing HLM Canal,” said Mr. Dasaratha Ramireddy.