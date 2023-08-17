Hundreds of families denied passports, visas, govt. jobs, thanks to cases pending for 13 years in A.P.

August 17, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

As many as 723 people and their families have been facing untold miseries with the denial of passports, visas, government jobs and other opportunities, thanks to pending criminal cases against them. The cases were registered in connection with the clashes that occurred on July 14, 2010 during the protest against the establishment of thermal power plant in the vicinity of Sompeta town.

Three persons — Gunna Jogarao, Bendalam Krishnamurthy and Gonapa Krishnamurthy — were killed in the police firing and around 20 policemen were injured in the clashes during the protest.

The locals fearing air and water pollution participated in the agitations following the call given by Paryavarana Parirakshana Sangham (PPS), a locally formed association, to oppose the establishment of the plant by a private company which had acquired lands adjacent to water bodies and wetlands. Cases were filed against the locals for violating law and order as well indulging in direct clashes with police personnel. After the incident, the company shelved the project with stiff resistance from locals. The people’s success in stopping the project could not ensure happiness, thanks to the pending cases for the last 13 years.

Gunna Naveen and Gunna Sravanti, children of Jogarao who died in the police firing, urged the government to ensure jobs which were assured to them. A Sompeta youngster, Pinniti Lakshminarayana, could not get a passport although he got a job offer in Saudi Arabia. Another person, Minnarao Irothu, could not renew his passport although he had worked abroad. A businessman Malla Nageswara Rao could not get a passport and visa to go to the U.S. where his children are staying.

Then PPS general secretary and Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Association State general secretary Beena Dhilli Rao urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy to withdraw the cases immediately as the future of many youngsters were turning bleak with those cases filed in Baruva police station.

“While consoling the family members who lost their dear ones in police firing, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured to do justice and withdraw the cases if he was voted to power. We request him to do so as early as possible, as police personnel reject no objection certificates for issuing passports. Many elderly persons are also unable to go abroad to meet their children who are studying and doing jobs in various countries,” said Mr. Dhilli Rao while speaking to The Hindu.

When contacted, senior advocate Jallu Tirupathirao said that the government could provide relief by withdrawing those cases.

