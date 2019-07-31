Hundreds of contract ANMs stage protest

Hundreds of contract ANMs serving under the National Rural Health Mission on Tuesday staged a sit-in here protesting the State government’s decision to recruit new ANMs at the village secretariats without regularising them.

The contract ANMs from across the Krishna district staged the protest and attempted to gain entry into the buildings of the District Medical and Health Office in Machilipatnam, under the banner of AP Government Contract ANMs Union and CITU.

In Andhra Pradesh, an additional single ANM is in service, covering the population of above 2,500 by assisting the permanent ANM.

“Regularisation of the contract ANMs is one of the promises made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra. However, the Secretariat issued a notification for the recruitment of 13.540 ANMs, ignoring the promise of our regularisation,” said Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi.

The police arrested the protesters to avoid any untoward incident. Nearly 300 ANMs and other protesters were arrested.