Hundreds of children take part in nature camp on riverbank in Vijayawada

July 30, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A week of rain or a river in spate did not deter hundreds of children and adults from participating in the nature camp for children, organised every Sunday by Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association (AWARA), on the riverbank.

The programme, which involves running and picking up litter from the banks and then planting saplings, went on with practical lessons in swimming and water rescue skills.

Flagging off the programme, Leelakumari, an activist representing Terrace Garden Teams of A.P., lauded the work done by AWARA volunteers over the last decade in nature conservation and human resource development. She explained how the current terrace garden movement is one such offshoot of that movement.

Parents keen on enrolling in this Sunday programme may register on 09494126812.