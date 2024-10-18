GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hundi, jewels stolen from temple in A.P.’s Eluru

The robbers broke open the lock of the temple gate and took away the ‘hundi’ and jewellery adorned on Lord Sri Rama and his Consort, Sita Devi’ idols.

Published - October 18, 2024 11:24 am IST - ELURU

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Thieves commit theft in Ramakoti Ramalayam in Eluru Town. Devotees who noticed missing of ‘hundi’ and jewellery in the temple alerted the One Town police on Friday (October 18, 2024).

The robbers broke open the lock of the temple gate and took away the ‘hundi’ and jewellery adorned on Lord Sri Rama and his Consort, Sita Devi’ idols.

The police team led by Circle Inspector G. Satyanarayana collected evidences with clues team. A dog squad was also brought to the scene to trace the robbers, the police said.

Investigation officers are verifying the CCTV footages in the vicinity.

Published - October 18, 2024 11:24 am IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / theft & burglary

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.