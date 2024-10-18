Hundi, jewels stolen from temple in A.P.’s Eluru

Thieves commit theft in Ramakoti Ramalayam in Eluru Town. Devotees who noticed missing of ‘hundi’ and jewellery in the temple alerted the One Town police on Friday (October 18, 2024).

The robbers broke open the lock of the temple gate and took away the ‘hundi’ and jewellery adorned on Lord Sri Rama and his Consort, Sita Devi’ idols.

The police team led by Circle Inspector G. Satyanarayana collected evidences with clues team. A dog squad was also brought to the scene to trace the robbers, the police said.

Investigation officers are verifying the CCTV footages in the vicinity.