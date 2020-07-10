‘Humiliation’ of doctors condemnable: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

10 July 2020 23:25 IST

‘No ex gratia paid to those who died in the line of duty’

There seems to be no end to the harassment of the doctors, who are risking their own lives in treating coronavirus patients, in the State, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has observed.

Referring to the doctor who succumbed to the virus at Tenali in Guntur district, Mr. Naidu, in a statement here on Friday, said, “The doctor pleaded for better treatment, but the government did not reach out to him in time.”

Calling for provision of compensation to the doctors and other staff who succumb to the virus in the line of duty, Mr. Naidu demanded that PPE kits be provided to all the frontline workers.

Quoting from the letter addressed to the Chief Secretary by the Government Doctors’ Association, he said doctors were being humiliated in the State. “The Prakasam DMHO was made to stand for coming late to the review meeting. Anantapur DMHO too was humiliated. The DMHOs of Srikakulam and Nellore were forced to go on leave,” Mr. Naidu added.

Further quoting from the letter, Mr. Naidu said no ex gratia was paid to the next of kin of the doctors who died in Vijayawada, Tenali and Nellore.

“Doctors had to stage a dharna for masks in Visakhapatnam. Lab technicians had to stage a protest in Ongole demanding personal protection kits. A Dalit doctor, Sudhakar, was thrashed on the road for demanding masks. A woman doctor in Chittoor too was humiliated,” Mr. Naidu alleged, and said that humiliation of the doctors was condemnable.

“It is painful to see the State at the bottom in the recovery rate,” he added.