‘Humiliation’ of doctors condemnable: Naidu

There seems to be no end to the harassment of the doctors, who are risking their own lives in treating coronavirus patients, in the State, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has observed.
Referring to the doctor who succumbed to the virus at Tenali in Guntur district, Mr. Naidu, in a statement here on Friday, said, “The doctor pleaded for better treatment, but the government did not reach out to him in time.”
Calling for provision of compensation to the doctors and other staff who succumb to the virus in the line of duty, Mr. Naidu demanded that PPE kits be provided to all the frontline workers.
Quoting from the letter addressed to the Chief Secretary by the Government Doctors’ Association, he said doctors were being humiliated in the State. “The Prakasam DMHO was made to stand for coming late to the review meeting. Anantapur DMHO too was humiliated. The DMHOs of Srikakulam and Nellore were forced to go on leave,” Mr. Naidu added.
Further quoting from the letter, Mr. Naidu said no ex gratia was paid to the next of kin of the doctors who died in Vijayawada, Tenali and Nellore.
“Doctors had to stage a dharna for masks in Visakhapatnam. Lab technicians had to stage a protest in Ongole demanding personal protection kits. A Dalit doctor, Sudhakar, was thrashed on the road for demanding masks. A woman doctor in Chittoor too was humiliated,” Mr. Naidu alleged, and said that humiliation of the doctors was condemnable.
“It is painful to see the State at the bottom in the recovery rate,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath