Humanity blooms in times of pandemic

An act of humanity and courage showed by a worker at an anganwadi centre helped a pregnant woman deliver a baby safely at Nandyal.

The woman, Divya Bharti, a resident of Sharaf Street in Shankulamma Colony, developed labour pains on Friday evening. As her mother, who lives in Kurnool, could not reach her due to the lockdown, Ms. Bharti’s husband went out to seek help from neighbours. As they were reluctant to venture out because of the threat posed by COVID-19 as the town clocked 24 cases so far, he sought the help of the worker at the nearby anganwadi centre Ms. Bharti used to frequent for her daily dose of nutritious food.

The worker, Chennamma, who resides on one end of the street, ran to her rescue without giving a second thought and helped the man take his wife to the government hospital in an autorickshaw.

Ms. Bharti delivered a healthy baby on Saturday morning. The anganwadi worker continued to tend to the newborn baby and the mother.

The doctors appreciated Ms. Chennamma for her timely help in the times of the pandemic.

Cash award

When ICDS Project Director Bhagyarekha informed district Collector G. Veerapandian about the incident, he immediately issued a certificate of appreciation and also sent her a reward of ₹20,000.