Human trafficking survivors in Andhra Pradesh seek compensation

July 29, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Survivors of human trafficking urged the government to provide them with compensation under the victim compensation scheme and help them lead dignified lives in society.

The survivors, who are members of Vimukthi, an organisation of survivors of trafficking and victims of commercial sexual exploitation, appealed to the government to give compensation to all those who survived trafficking and book the accused.

Vimukthi president A. Apoorva and secretary B. Pushpa requested the government to fully implement the scheme, prevent human trafficking and conduct a study on the root cause for trafficking of minor girls.

Workshop on human trafficking

Officials of AP Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) will organise a workshop on preventing human trafficking on July 31 (Monday) in connection with ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons’, which falls on July 30. CID Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ch. Srikanth will inaugurate the one-day workshop, said CID Superintendent of Police (Women Protection Cell) K.G.V. Saritha on Saturday.

State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) member secretary M. Babitha, International Justice Mission (Justice Solutions) vice-president C.D.R. Ashok V.M. Kumar and experts from various NGOs will speak on topics such as ‘The role of stop crisis team in prevention of human trafficking in AP’; ‘Sex Trafficking - Trends and Modus Operandi’; ‘The role of civil society in sex trafficking in Andhra Pradesh’; and ‘Issues of labour trafficking’, said Ms. Saritha.

Awareness rally and meetings

Members of NGO Krishna District Direct Implementation (KDDI), in association with Child Rights and You (CRY), is observing a week-long awareness drive from July 25 to 31, in connection with the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

KDDI is organising meetings and rallies in Machilipatnam, Tallapalem and Kanuru areas for school and college students; parents; sachivalayam staff; and others on different modus operandi of child trafficking, said CRY consultant K. Sudha.

