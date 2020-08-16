Human skull found in house, youth taken into custody

A human skull, reportedly found in a house, sent the residents of Relli Veedhi into a state of panic, in the One Town area here on Sunday.
According to the locals, some residents found bad odour emanating from the house of 21-year-old R. Raju, and raised an alarm. The residents informed the police about the incident and the latter went to the spot and took up investigation.
According to Inspector of One Town Police Station, Chandrasekhar, preliminary inquiries revealed that Raju was living alone in the house. “He might have brought the skull from the Anatomy Lab of King George Hospital (KGH) or from some burial ground. We are yet to ascertain the facts,” he said. The police dismissed speculations that the youth was eating the skull or that he is a ganja seller.
The youth was taken into police custody.
