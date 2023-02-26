ADVERTISEMENT

Human rights forum opposes Grasim Industries’ ₹2,450-crore expansion project in East Godavari

February 26, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

EIA report silent on the impact of perfluorooctanoic acid and its risks, alleges human rights forum; public Hearing will be held on February 28

The Hindu Bureau

Human-rights activists have raised objections against the proposed expansion of the Chlor-Alkali project of Grasim Industries Limited (GIL) on 246 acres at its Balabhadrapuram unit in Bikkavolu mandal of East Godavari district. GIL is a flagship company of Aditya Birla Group, which has proposed to invest ₹2,450 crore as part of the expansion.

The expansion includes establishing six plants—caustic soda plant (from 400 Tonnes Per Day (TPD) to 1000 TPD), caustic potash plant (100 TPD), chlorine derivatives chemical plant with ten products (350 TPD to 720 TPD), carbon tetra chloride plant, carbon tetra chloride plant and CFC plant, according to the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the project. Over 3.79 lakh people live within 10-kilometre radius of the project site. 

Public hearing

AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) will conduct an environmental public hearing on the GIL’s expansion project at government high school in Bikkavolu on February 28. Human Rights Forum (HRF) General Secretary (AP) Y. Rajesh requested East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha to conduct the hearing only after a scientific study was carried out on the impact of the project operations on local groundwater. “The EIA report submitted to APPCB ignored the perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and its risks,” alleged Mr. Rajesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US