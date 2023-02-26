Human rights forum opposes Grasim Industries’ ₹2,450-crore expansion project in East Godavari

February 26, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Human-rights activists have raised objections against the proposed expansion of the Chlor-Alkali project of Grasim Industries Limited (GIL) on 246 acres at its Balabhadrapuram unit in Bikkavolu mandal of East Godavari district. GIL is a flagship company of Aditya Birla Group, which has proposed to invest ₹2,450 crore as part of the expansion.

The expansion includes establishing six plants—caustic soda plant (from 400 Tonnes Per Day (TPD) to 1000 TPD), caustic potash plant (100 TPD), chlorine derivatives chemical plant with ten products (350 TPD to 720 TPD), carbon tetra chloride plant, carbon tetra chloride plant and CFC plant, according to the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the project. Over 3.79 lakh people live within 10-kilometre radius of the project site.

Public hearing

AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) will conduct an environmental public hearing on the GIL’s expansion project at government high school in Bikkavolu on February 28. Human Rights Forum (HRF) General Secretary (AP) Y. Rajesh requested East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha to conduct the hearing only after a scientific study was carried out on the impact of the project operations on local groundwater. “The EIA report submitted to APPCB ignored the perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and its risks,” alleged Mr. Rajesh.