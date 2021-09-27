Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 27 September 2021 08:57 IST
Comments
‘Human rights assn. should work with dedication’
Updated: 27 September 2021 08:57 IST
Former CBI Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana on Sunday said that human rights associations should respond to social evils and work with dedication to solve them.
Addressing a meeting organised by the members of Global Human Rights Awareness Association, Mr. Lakshminarayana said violation of human rights was rampant and it was for the rights associations to reach out to the affected people.
More In Vijayawada Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh
Read more...