‘Human rights assn. should work with dedication’

Students performing a skit at a meet of Global Human Rights Awareness Association, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

VIJAYAWADA

27 September 2021 08:57 IST

Former CBI Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana on Sunday said that human rights associations should respond to social evils and work with dedication to solve them.

Addressing a meeting organised by the members of Global Human Rights Awareness Association, Mr. Lakshminarayana said violation of human rights was rampant and it was for the rights associations to reach out to the affected people.

