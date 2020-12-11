Human rights an inalienable part of democracy, says DGP

Amaravathi Director General of Police, Gautam Swang, has said that human rights are inalienable and are an embodiment of values as they provide guidance for the protection and promotion of human rights of every individual.

Mr. Sawang, who was speaking at a meeting on International Human Rights observed at the VIT School of Law, Amaravati, further said that Human Rights Day celebrated on December 10 marks an important reminder based on the current conditions, which we are experiencing with the pandemic.

The United Nations states that recover better and stand up for the rights, it is important to rebuild our lives, which are affected by the pandemic.

“We also have National and State Human rights institutions, which are unique organizations which are set up by the government for the promotion of protection of human rights,” said the DGP.

He also said that Andhra Pradesh Police have been protecting the rights of people particularly marginalized and vulnerable sections of the society and reminded the students about the usage of technology in policing while protecting the rights of people of the state of Andhra Pradesh. He also called to work with AP police in close collaboration to serve the community.

VIT-AP School of Law (VSL) conducted an outreach programme at Zilla Parishad High School at Mandadam on the Wednesday of their two-days celebrations of Human Rights Day. The theme of the event is Stand Up for Rights: Promotion and Protection of Human Rights.

Human Rights Day was celebrated at VIT-AP School of Law to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948. The program was co-hosted by the Centre for Human Security Studies, a Think Tank on Human Security in India, which is situated at Hyderabad.

Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University, Prof. S. V. Kota Reddy, in his address highlighted the university’s contribution for the empowerment and promotion of the educational rights by supporting the education of student’s education who belong to marginalized communities. He highlighted that as an educational institution we are providing the free education under STARS program by realizing our academic social responsibility.

Registrar of the University CLV Sivakumar and Ramesh Babu Kanneganti, founder and executive director of Centre for Human Security Studies (CHSS) said that his willingness to have Memorandum of Understanding with the VIT-AP School of Law as a knowledge partner and also to work with the AP Police.