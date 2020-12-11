Human rights an inalienable part of democracy: DGP

GUNTUR

11 December 2020 23:11 IST

International Human Rights Day observed by VIT-AP Law School

Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang has said that human rights are inalienable in democracy and are an embodiment of values, as they provide guidance for the protection and promotion of the rights of individuals.

Addressing a meeting organised as part of International Human Rights Day at the VIT School of Law, Amaravati, Mr. Sawang said that Human Rights Day celebrated on December 10 marked an important reminder based on the current conditions, which we were experiencing with the pandemic.

VIT-AP School of Law conducted a two-day outreach programme at Zilla Parishad High School at Mandadamto as part of Human Rights Day celebrations. The theme of the event was “Stand up for rights: Promotion and protection of human rights”.

“We have National and State Human rights institutions, which are unique organisations set up by the government for the promotion of protection of human rights,” Mr. Sawang said.

He said that Andhra Pradesh Police had been protecting the rights of people, particularly the marginalised and vulnerable sections of society, and reminded the students about the usage of technology in policing while protecting the rights of people in the State. He called upon athem to work with the AP police in close collaboration to serve the community.

The programme was co-hosted by the Centre for Human Security Studies, a think-tank on Human Security in India, based in Hyderabad.

Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University S.V. Kota Reddy highlighted the university’s contribution for the empowerment and promotion of the educational rights by supporting the education of student belonging to trhe marginalised communities. He said that they were providing the free education under STARS programme as part of academic social responsibility.