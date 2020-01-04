Human chain in Tirupati invites people to vote for Swachh Survekshan

Around 1000 participants, including students from various educational institutions, joined hands for a cause and formed a human chain here on Friday.

The 3-km-long chain from Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) junction to Nandi Circle near Kapila Theertham was aimed at creating awareness among the denizens on the Swachh Survekshan, the national level survey on cleanliness, starting Saturday.

Pledge

MCT Commissioner P.S. Girisha administered a pledge to the public that they would not litter in public, use public toilets, segregate waste as dry and wet, keep their surroundings clean, use only recyclable and reusable products and make compost. He also appealed to the public to download the mobile phone app and cast their vote for Tirupati to make it the cleanest city for 2020.

Additional Commissioner D. Haritha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouliswar Reddy, Superintending Engineer Uday Kumar and other officials took part.

As part of the ‘Swachh Sarvekshan’, the MCT decided to give an overhaul to Indira Priyadarshini vegetable market located in the heart of the city and issued a stern warning to the contractors, traders and hawkers against occupying roads, keeping baskets on the roads and dumping vegetable waste in public places.

Mr. Girisha warned them that their shops would be seized, if they continued to cause inconvenience to the public.

He instructed the traffic police and MCT staff to remove encroachments on the roads and footpaths and ordered seizure of pushcarts operating in traffic-prone areas in violation of rules.