NARL staff for human chain for Swachchata Pakhwada campaign

February 14, 2023 07:05 am | Updated February 13, 2023 10:32 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan

Awareness drive: Employees of National Atmospheric Research Laboratory forming a human chain in Pakala town, Tirupati, on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Employees and research scholars of the National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL), Department of Space, organised a rally as part of ‘Swachchata Pakhwada’, a fortnight-long drive on sanitation, at Pakala town of Tirupati district on Monday.

The rally went around the town’s main road, with the staff carrying banners and placards highlighting the importance of maintaining hygiene and sanitation to avoid common disorders. The participants shouted slogans like ‘No plastic is fantastic’ in Telugu, Hindi and English, appealing to the public to shun single-use plastic products.

Senior scientists T.V.C. Sharma, T. Narayana Rao and Durga Rao, who joined the human chain formed on occasion, personally urged the public to take an active role in ensuring ‘Clean Pakala’.

