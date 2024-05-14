Huge voting percentage indicates anti-incumbency: Vizianagaram MP candidate

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Vizianagaram MP candidate Kalisetti Appala Naidu on Tuesday said that the huge voting percentage (80.33) indicated strong anti-incumbency and dissatisfaction over the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the last five years.

Addressing the media conference here, he said that over one lakh people who migrated to other places also participated in the elections, as they felt that they had not been given job and livelihood opportunities locally.

He hoped that all the Assembly candidates along with him would win their respective seats easily with the overwhelming support from all sections of the society. Mr. Appala Naidu thanked the party leaders and activists who campaigned in the scorching summer.

Mr. Appala Naidu said that he would meet former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to extend his personal gratitude for giving him the ticket, although his name was not in the list initially. Vizianagaram MLA candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju also thanked the people, as well as party leadership, for extending their support in the election.

