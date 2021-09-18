Huge turnout for CPI’s ‘Jana Andolana’

TIRUPATI

18 September 2021 01:21 IST

Leaders of different political hues join forces against ‘anti-people’ policies of Central govt.

The ‘Jana Andolana Padayatra’ taken out by the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Friday against the Central government’s ‘anti-people’ policies received good response, with leaders of various political parties joining the rally and expressing solidarity.

As part of the State-wide call, the party activists, led by State Secretary K. Ramakrishna, took out a rally from Jyotirao Phule statue that culminated at the APSRTC junction.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramakrishna flayed the Centre for “turning subservient to the corporate cronies”, while meting out a raw deal to the poor, especially during the lockdown induced by the pandemic.

He charged the Centre with indiscriminately selling away public sector undertakings, including those in the road, rail and air sectors. “It is shameful to privatise the Vizag Steel Plant which became a reality after several sacrifices. The government turned a deaf ear to the pleas of the farmers agitating against the farm laws,” he said.

‘Bharat Bandh’

The parties will hold a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 27 against the anti-people policies of BJP-led NDA government, for which 500 farmers’ associations and 400 trade unions have reportedly pledged support. Mr. Ramakrishna appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu to extend support to the bandh and prove their sincerity to the ‘people’s cause’.

The rally got a shot in the arm with the presence of TDP Tirupati parliamentary unit in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav, corporator R.C. Munikrishna, Congress leader M. Gopal Reddy, Republican Party of India (RPI) president P. Anjaiah, trade union leader K.Kumar Reddy and Tirupati Chamber of Commerce President A.Manjunath.