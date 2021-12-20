Huge scope to save energy, says SECM official

‘Cooperation of all stakeholders key to achieving the target’

By implementing basic energy conservation measures, Andhra Pradesh can reduce power consumption by at least 1,700 million units (MU) per annum and save over ₹1,000 crore, says A. Chandrasekhar Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM).

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of a seminar organised as a part of the Energy Conservation Week-2021, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy said, “The demand in the State for the year 2022-23 is 66,530 MUs. There is a potential to save 17,085 MUs. Even if we can save 10% of it, that is, 1,700 MUs, it makes a huge difference.”

“The cooperation of key stakeholders, who include government departments, public and private organisations, and domestic users, is key to achieving the targeted savings,” he said.

Keeping this in view, the governments had laid special focus on enhancing energy efficiency, he added.

‘Significant progress’

“A.P. has already made significant progress towards energy efficiency by achieving ultimate results in the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme, which is a market-based compliance mechanism,” Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

“The State has covered 30 energy-intensive industries under PAT Cycle-2 in a span of three years under the supervision of the APSECM with a compliance of 0.295 Mtoe (Millions of tonnes of oil equivalent), resulting in energy savings (3,430 MU) worth about ₹2,185 crore as per the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE),” Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

“The State has so far saved 5,600 MUs worth ₹3,800 crore by implementing schemes such as UJALA, PAT and LED street lighting,” he added.

Besides, the State had also saved ₹2,500 crore by purchasing power in the spot market at cost-effective prices and implementing other best practices.

ASCI report

Citing the report of the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Mr. Reddy said there was a huge scope to save 888 MUs worth ₹565 crore in the government buildings alone by implementing energy efficiency measures.

Mr. Reddy said that the APSECM was focusing on reaching out to every individual and creating awareness on the need for energy conservation.

“One need not compromise in consuming power when required, but it should not be wasted. It is the responsibility of every individual to strengthen the sector by way of energy conservation practices,” Mr. Reddy said.

“In fact, energy conservation should be a part of our lives. Nature is the supreme in the universe and humans have to support and strengthen it by protecting the environment,” he said.

“It takes about 800 grams of coal to generate one unit of power and 700 grams of carbon dioxide is generated while generate one unit of power,” he added.

The power demand has been increasing over the past five years. In 2016-17, 49,991 MUs were utilised. In 2017-18, it increased to 50,077 MUs. In 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, it increased to 54,391, 61,818 and 61,818 MUs respectively.

“Increasing demand for power indicates that economic activity is progressing in the State,” Mr. Reddy observed.