Huge response to ‘Atma Gaurava Rally’ in Kurnool

Members of various organisations participating the rally in Kurnool on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Several organisations take part in the rally demanding the establishment of Judicial capital in Kurnool and shifting of the High Court at the earliest

The run-up to the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ called by the Rayalaseema Samanvaya Vedika received a good response with thousands of people taking part in the ‘Atma Gaurava Rally’ on Tuesday.

The Rayalaseema Development movement got a shot in the arm with the people’s organisations receiving support from the private school managements’ association, student and youth joint action committees, advocates’ joint action committee, intellectuals’ association, junior and degree colleges’ associations, and engineering colleges’ associations.

These organisation organised took out the ‘Atma Gaurava Rally’ putting forward a single-point demand of establishment of the Judicial capital in Kurnool and shifting the Andhra Pradesh High Court at the earliest.

The rally started at Rajvihar Centre and ended at the District Collector’s office where a large number of Rayalaseema activists, students, and youth gathered.

The activists said they would organise a massive public meeting in Kurnool by November-end to drum-up support for the shifting of the High Court to Rayalaseema, and this meeting would be called ‘Laksha Gonthukula Polikeka’.

Rayalaseema students and youth associations’ joint action committee convener B. Sreeramulu said November 1 was a “black day” for the Rayalaseema region. He wanted the political parties to write letters to the Centre seeking establishment of the High Court in Kurnool. People of Rayalaseema were now facing injustice again, and if we did not raise our voice now for our demands, the injustice would continue, he added.

Kurnool District Bar Association (KDBA) president M.R. Krishna said it wanted a gazette notification from the State government with an endorsement from the Supreme Court at the earliest for the establishment of the High Court in Kurnool.