Huge red sanders haul in Kadapa district

The Chennur police seized a huge haul of red sanders logs during a raid in Kondaveeti Vanthena area on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Chennur police personnel and red sanders task force members nabbed Shaik Simpathi Zakir of Chapadu mandal, considered the head of the local gang, along with woodcutters from Salem and Dharmapuri districts of Tamil Nadu

Zakir an auto driver, allegedly took to petty thefts on getting addicted to vices. He took to red sanders smuggling in connivance with international smugglers for making a fast buck.

Chinnadandluru Mohammad Nasil, Jamkhana Razak Valli of Chapadu, Gaddala Masthan of Railway Kodur and Naga Dasari Mahesh of C.K.Dinne were among the arrested. The woodcutters nabbed were Thangavel, Kanakaraj, Subramani, all hailing from Salem, and Venkatraman, Raghu and Lakshmanan of Dharmapuri. Sixteen red sanders logs, one cargo carrier, two four-wheelers and a two-wheeler, all worth ₹40 lakh, were seized from their possession.