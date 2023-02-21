Huge rally to mark 893rd birthday of Tirupati on February 24

February 21, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The temple city of Tirupati will be turning 893 years on February 24 and its birthday will be celebrated in a grand manner by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT).

The day of consecration of the deity of Sri Govindaraja at the temple in 1130, around which the four Mada Streets were developed as the first phase of the township is considered the birthday of Tirupati. Certain calculations have also been made as per the Hindu almanac to fix the birthday as February 24.

Prior to the formation of Tirupati, there used to be only Tirumala hills on the north and Tirusukanoor (present day Tiruchanur) on the south. A dilapidated village called Kothur existed at Kapila Theertham.

“As the priests trekked up the hills daily, there was a need for a township to accommodate them and the city was developed at a place relatively considered equidistant from the two existing villages, which became Tirupati,” explained Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy at a media conference here on February 21 (Tuesday), along with Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav.

It was Saint Ramanuja who had laid the foundation stone for a temple for Govindaraja Swamy whose idol was brought from Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu. “The day of consecration of the idol is chanted in the form of mantras daily at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple, which is considered as the formation day of Govindarajapuram or Ramanujapatnam, which, a century later, came to be known as Tirupati,” Mr. Reddy explaimned.

Hailing the sanctity of Tirupati and the contribution of Saint Ramanuja to the township, a huge rally will be taken out on February 24 (Friday) on the four streets that were originally reckoned as Tirupati, now named as G. Car Street, Nethaji Road, Beri Street and Gandhi Road.

Mr. Karunakar Reddy also released publicity material on the significance of the day and distributed it to denizens.

