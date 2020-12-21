Huge rally, blood donation camp mark Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday fete

People arrive in throngs at the ‘Vijayotsava’ rally organised by MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy in Tirupati on December 21, marking the birthday of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Tirupati

21 December 2020 16:09 IST

Thousands of party workers and sympathisers joined the rally that originated at Krishnapuram Thana and culminated at the YSR Statue at TUDA junction.

The YSR Congress party observed the birthday of their leader and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the form of an impressive rally in Tirupati and blood donation camps across the district on Monday.

Ahead of the byelections to the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency, the rally spearheaded by legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was clearly a demonstration of strength. Thousands of party workers and sympathisers joined the rally that originated at Krishnapuram Thana and culminated at the YSR Statue at TUDA junction. They carried placards displaying the flagship programmes and welfare schemes such as Navaratnalu, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Ammavodi, Cheyutha, YSR Arogyasri and so on. However, traffic was thrown out of gear for 45 minutes on the 1km stretch of the arterial road in the heart of the city.

Addressing the public at the end of the mammoth rally, Mr. Karunakar Reddy said the government had extended benefits and schemes to the tune of ₹57,000 crore to two lakh beneficiaries across Tirupati Assembly constituency, though only 85,000 voters had exercised their franchise in support of YSRC. Similarly, the government would distribute house site pattas on December 25 to 26,000 eligible beneficiaries, without looking into their party affiliation.

Advertising

Advertising

TUDA chairman and government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy conducted concurrent blood donation camps in Tirupati rural, Chandragiri and Pakala. Thousands of youth from across his Chandragiri constituency volunteered to donate blood. “The simplest form of wishing long life to our leader is through a step that can save thousands of lives”, Dr. Bhaskar Reddy said on the occasion.

In Srikalahasti, MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy led by example by donating blood after inaugurating the camp. His video of extending birthday wishes to the Chief Minister at the strike of midnight (early on Monday) by donating food and blankets to roadside alms seekers went viral on the social media. Party leaders led by his daughter B. Pavitra Reddy donated saris and food material to inmates of ‘Amma’ old age home in Thottambedu mandal and patients at Srikalahasti Area Hospital.