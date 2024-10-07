GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Huge pilgrim footfall for annual Brahmotsavams in Tirupati

Published - October 07, 2024 06:42 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
A welcome arch illuminated with serial lighting welcomes devotees reaching Tirupati for the annual ‘Tirumala Srivari Brahmotsavams’.

A welcome arch illuminated with serial lighting welcomes devotees reaching Tirupati for the annual ‘Tirumala Srivari Brahmotsavams’. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Tirupati has been witnessing a high influx of devotees over the past three days, in view of the annual Brahmotsavams currently under way at Tirumala hills. The railway station and the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) central bus station are overflowing with passengers and scores of guest houses, cottages and choultries in the city are overbooked.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made elaborate lighting arrangements across the temple city, especially in the buildings owned by it.

The Garuda statue at Alipiri, considered the foot of Tirumala hills, has been tastefully decorated and illuminated. Similarly, the security post/toll plaza at Alipiri wears a festive look.

The statue of Garuda at Alipiri, the foot of Tirumala hills, appears illuminated.

The statue of Garuda at Alipiri, the foot of Tirumala hills, appears illuminated. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

The parking lot at the foot of the hills, meant for long distance travellers coming by personal vehicles is abuzz with vehicles.

